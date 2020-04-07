Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Voya Financial Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $40.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,165,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,363,000 after purchasing an additional 91,509 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,972 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $872,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $788,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

