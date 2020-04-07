Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for ChemoCentryx Inc Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for ChemoCentryx in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. The business had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCXI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut ChemoCentryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $43.50 on Monday. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -44.84 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,736.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $39,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,334.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 680,435 shares of company stock valued at $29,617,220 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

