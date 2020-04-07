Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Criteo SA Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Criteo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Criteo’s FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.30 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

CRTO stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $577.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.07. Criteo has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Criteo by 21.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

