Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for IAC/InterActiveCorp Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IAC. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.70.

IAC opened at $182.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.38 and its 200 day moving average is $223.55. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,786,000 after acquiring an additional 609,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,260,000 after purchasing an additional 481,870 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,879,000 after purchasing an additional 706,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,148,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $732,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

