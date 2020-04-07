Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Issued By SVB Leerink

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for InVitae in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn ($0.93) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.63). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for InVitae’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

NVTA has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen increased their price target on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of InVitae from to in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

NVTA opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. InVitae has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.16.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 111.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in InVitae by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,512,000 after buying an additional 2,667,936 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in InVitae during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 27.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

In other InVitae news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $2,486,819.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,098.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 9,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $108,774.54. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 175,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,358.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,410 shares of company stock worth $3,039,541. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

