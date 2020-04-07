Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.91. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2020 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cfra lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.73.

Shares of AAP opened at $95.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $182.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.26 and its 200-day moving average is $144.60.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 942,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,977,000 after purchasing an additional 326,560 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $4,912,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $112,393,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

