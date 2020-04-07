Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Increased by Analyst

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BioNTech in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.18). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BioNTech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $22.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of BNTX opened at $52.73 on Monday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $1,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

