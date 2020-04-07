Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Cardtronics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cardtronics’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $338.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.90 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 27.15%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of CATM opened at $20.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.80. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CATM. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cardtronics by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,302,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cardtronics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,733,000 after purchasing an additional 233,820 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cardtronics by 82.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 270,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at $20,489,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cardtronics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 130,366 shares during the period.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

