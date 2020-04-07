Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Reduced by Analyst

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

CAKE opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company has a market cap of $697.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

