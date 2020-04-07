Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

CTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

CTB stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $799.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.04. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $750.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 18.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 809,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,280,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $18,474,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,364,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

