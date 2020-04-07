Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Employers Holdings, Inc. Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Employers in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Employers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.50. Employers has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $45.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.91 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Employers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Employers by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Employers news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,537,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,791,995.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

