Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. Lifted by Cormark (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IFC. CIBC increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Intact Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$148.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$167.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Intact Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “top pick” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$153.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut Intact Financial from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$160.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$142.75.

TSE IFC opened at C$134.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$135.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$104.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion and a PE ratio of 26.45.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.86, for a total transaction of C$307,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,952,209.50. Also, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.36, for a total value of C$227,041.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,828,747.23. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $688,164.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.