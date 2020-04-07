Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Increased by Analyst

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 2.12%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $45.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

