Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Methanex’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

MEOH has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Methanex from $39.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Methanex stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.90. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $489,112,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Methanex by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,226,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,443 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Methanex by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,891,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,163,000 after acquiring an additional 333,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,410,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,482,000 after purchasing an additional 332,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,606,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

