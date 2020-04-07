Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Decreased by Analyst

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MUR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

NYSE:MUR opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $915.29 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

In other news, VP E Ted Botner bought 20,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $160,044.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201 in the last 90 days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 647.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 534.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $11,725,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

