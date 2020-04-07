Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Pason Systems Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PSI. Stifel Firstegy lowered Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th.

TSE PSI opened at C$6.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.91 million and a PE ratio of 10.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$5.90 and a 12 month high of C$21.00.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$68.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.45 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.46%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

