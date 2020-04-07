Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Inc Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DGX. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

DGX stock opened at $78.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average of $103.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $1,365,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 70,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

