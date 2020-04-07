Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Rayonier Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Rayonier in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Rayonier’s FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rayonier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

RYN stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $36,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at $313,409.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,490 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.