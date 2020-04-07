Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc Cut by Analyst (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

TSE QSR opened at C$53.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.58. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$36.48 and a one year high of C$105.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 84.57%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

