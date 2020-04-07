Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teleflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.47. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s FY2022 earnings at $15.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.82.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $321.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.55 and a 200 day moving average of $346.28. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $398.65. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,664.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,350 shares of company stock valued at $456,492. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Teleflex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $134,917,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in Teleflex by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 39,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

