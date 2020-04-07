Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Issued By Piper Sandler

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Post in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Post’s FY2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on POST. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Post in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

Shares of Post stock opened at $88.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.58 and a 200 day moving average of $102.13. Post has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Post by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Post by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,608 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Post by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Post by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Post by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

