Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Reduced by Analyst

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn ($1.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.72). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $544.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz bought 15,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $156,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,230,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,210,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,225,000 after acquiring an additional 33,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,181,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,718,000 after acquiring an additional 299,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,569,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 598.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 982,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 842,052 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.