Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

FL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 432.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

