Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

FL has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $41.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NYSE FL opened at $22.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $64.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.