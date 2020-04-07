Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for J.Jill Inc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for J.Jill in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $168.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.22 million. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%.

JILL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.Jill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.69.

NYSE JILL opened at $0.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $5.63.

In other J.Jill news, Director Michael Rahamim acquired 150,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 418,660 shares in the company, valued at $309,808.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 208,514 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 1,158.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 194,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 16.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,878 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

