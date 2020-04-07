Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

MDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

NYSE:MDC opened at $23.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 7.82.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $58,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,628.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $4,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,119,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,862,880.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in M.D.C. by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,557,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 175,513 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 41.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

