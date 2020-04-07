Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for TJX Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on TJX Companies from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

TJX opened at $46.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. TJX Companies has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

