Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $11.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,172,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

