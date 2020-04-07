Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Novanta Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Novanta in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $74.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Novanta has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $99.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth about $24,763,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,405,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,200,387.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,572.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,321 shares in the company, valued at $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

