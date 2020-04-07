Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Issued By Northcoast Research

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Coherent in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COHR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $106.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.12. Coherent has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Coherent by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coherent by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,492.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,925. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

