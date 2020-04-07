Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Issued By Oppenheimer

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.75. Oppenheimer currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.63.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $500.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.23. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $619.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,234,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

