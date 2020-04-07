Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Increased by Analyst

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a report issued on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 13.77%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of CHCT opened at $32.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $668.14 million, a PE ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 0.78. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $52.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,155,000 after acquiring an additional 342,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after buying an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

