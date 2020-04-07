Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Godaddy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GDDY. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Godaddy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Godaddy from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Shares of Godaddy stock opened at $58.82 on Monday. Godaddy has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $82.30. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $206,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,777,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $61,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,882. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Godaddy by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Godaddy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Godaddy by 1,035.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

