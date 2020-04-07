Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Raised by Analyst

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for MarketAxess in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $363.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.43.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $399.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89 and a beta of 0.26. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $251.69 and a 12 month high of $421.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $159,554,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $7,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

