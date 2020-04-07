Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.48). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MUR. ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from to in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

NYSE:MUR opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $915.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP E Ted Botner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,375.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.90. Insiders acquired 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 48,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

