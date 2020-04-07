Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Shockwave Medical Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Shockwave Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Oppenheimer currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shockwave Medical’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 119.06%.

SWAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $32.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $936.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08. Shockwave Medical has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $2,511,818.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $146,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,000 shares of company stock worth $25,973,256.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

