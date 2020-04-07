Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for UniFirst Corp Issued By William Blair (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for UniFirst in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $150.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.79. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.48 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $150,937.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in UniFirst by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in UniFirst by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 436,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,218,000 after purchasing an additional 41,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,289,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.