Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.48. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AVB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.53.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $145.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

