Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.70 EPS.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share.

IAC has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.70.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $182.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $278.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,108.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

