Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Decreased by Analyst

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Match Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTCH. Nomura upped their price objective on Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Match Group from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.39.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $68.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Match Group has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.85 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

In other news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Match Group by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

