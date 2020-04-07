Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $105.28 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.68 and a 200-day moving average of $131.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 50,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $1,297,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $30,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,903,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $36,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,128 shares of company stock valued at $443,568 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

