Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Walt Disney Co Lowered by Imperial Capital (NYSE:DIS)

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Walt Disney in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. Imperial Capital currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s FY2020 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $179.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.