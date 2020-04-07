Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Lamb Weston in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.86.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $51.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.92. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.