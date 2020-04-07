Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Shares of QSR opened at $37.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 300,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,157,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 28,778 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 81,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 21,002.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 265,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

