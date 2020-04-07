Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Issued By Barrington Research

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $998.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.57 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LGF.A. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lions Gate Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

NYSE:LGF.A opened at $5.93 on Monday. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

