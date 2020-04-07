Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.11.

RARX opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.05. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $48.02.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Research analysts anticipate that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $493,832.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,163.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $107,440.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,581.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,953. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 355,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 310,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 142,218 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,086,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $86,281,000.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

