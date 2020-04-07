Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Bought by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMBS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.66.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $153,711.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,740.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 38,442 shares of company stock worth $504,628 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

