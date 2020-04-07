Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RTLR. Raymond James cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $642.25 million and a P/E ratio of 6.25. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.32 million. On average, analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 181.25%.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,687.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

