Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Upgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RGRNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regis Resources from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Macquarie downgraded Regis Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Regis Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS RGRNF opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. Regis Resources has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold projects in Australia. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated to the west of Sydney in Central West New South Wales.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.