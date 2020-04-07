Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.27 ($49.15).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €19.01 ($22.10) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €21.95 and its 200 day moving average is €38.96. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

